Mumbai University extends deadline for admission in UG courses till tomorrow 3 pm; apply at mum.digitaluniversity.ac

Mumbai University has extended the last date for admission to undergraduate courses in all affilliated colleges till tomorrow.

To apply, candidates will have to visit the official portal of the university mum.digitaluniversity.ac and complete their application before 3 pm, the varsity said in a notification issued on Tuesday.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, earlier the last date of submitting the applications was 4 August. The process had commenced on 24 July.

The merit list of the varsity has also been delayed by two days and will now be released on 6 August at 11 am.

Following the release of the first merit list, the University of Mumbai will begin the document verification process from 6 August that will continue till 11 August.

As per the notification, the second merit list will be released on 11 August at 7 pm, while the thirst merit list will be out on 17 August at 7 pm.

A report by Careers360 mentions that the admission in the undergraduate courses to the University of Mumbai is offered on the basis of the marks obtained by applicants in the qualifying examination.

Candidates will have to regsiter on the varsity portal to apply for the courses. Once registered, applicants can then log in using their registered username and password and enter the required details to complete the application form.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the university on Sunday said that the new academic session should commence from 7 August.

In a circular addressed to all affiliated colleges, it also said that after the completion of admissions for all batches, except first-year undergraduate and postgraduate graduate courses, colleges should commence through virtual lectures until further notice.

