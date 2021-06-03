​From Mumbai to Telangana: States offering Priority Vaccine to Students Planning to Study Abroad

Several state governments have announced priority vaccination for students traveling abroad for jobs and studies. Now, people under this category are allowed to get their second dose of the Covishield vaccine after four to six weeks following the first dose, instead of the existing 12 to the 16-week interval. The announcement was made after multiple countries have made coronavirus vaccination certificates mandatory for international travel clearance.

Here is the list of states offering priority vaccination to students going abroad:

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued a circular regarding the priority vaccination on May 28. The foreign-bound students were asked to get themselves vaccinated on May 31, June 1, and June 2 at specified centres across the state.

Telangana: Telangana State Cabinet has decided to prioritize the vaccination process for students going abroad during a meeting on Sunday. The IT Minister, K T Rama Rao tweeted on Sunday evening that the students going overseas for higher education will be given vaccination on priority so that they can travel safely. Those who have already taken the first shot of Covishield can get the second dose without any prior registration.

https://twitter.com/KTRTRS/status/1398988878782943235

Kerala: The Kerala Health Department had also prioritized vaccination. The statement came on May 28 allowing people under this category to get their second dose of the Covishield vaccine after four to six weeks. Kerala Health Minister Veena George had also requested the Central government to allow concession for foreign-bound travellers for the second dose of the Covishield vaccine. The students getting both doses of Covishield would also get certificates clearly mentioning their passport numbers for the same.

Karnataka: Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayana on May 31 has announced that the Covid vaccine doses will be administered on a priority basis to those going abroad for studies and jobs. Those under the priority list are being given vaccines from June 1.

