Mumbai Shocker: 2 Arrested For Kidnapping, Killing a Three-Month-Old Baby Girl

Mumbai, July 10: In a horrific incident, a three month old baby girl was allegedly kidnapped and buried alive in Mumbai. Two people have been arrested in this regard. As per reports, a transgender, identified as Kanu, visited the baby girl's home and demanded 'shagun' from her family. However, the girl's family refused to give anything. Following which an angered Kanu, along with a friend, allegedly kidnapped the infant and buried her alive. The accused duo was arrested by the police after a case was filed by the deceased's family. Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Kills Father, Grandfather Before Jumping to Death.

As per report, Kanu went to the infant girl's home on Thursday seeking 'shagun', but the girl's family asked the accused to come on the day for her naming ceremony. Following which, Kanu and the other accused, identified as Sonu hatched the plan and kidnapped the girl at around 2 am in the night when her family was asleep. When the girl's mother could not find her the next morning, the family filed a complaint with the police. Mumbai Shocker: Security Guard Mercilessly Kills Colleague With Hammer at Construction Site in Worli To Secure His Job and Avoid Transfer.

"We picked up the transgender and an accomplice who were involved in the crime. During interrogation, the accused duo revealed that they had picked up the baby from the house of the complainant and threw the baby in the creek. The two have been arrested and booked for kidnapping, murder and destruction of evidence," said DCP S Chaitanya told India Today. Both the accused have been arrested. The incident has been reported from Ambedkar Nagar locality in South Mumbai.

