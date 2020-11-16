Mumbai reports 409 new cases of COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Mumbai reported 409 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the metropolis to 2,70,113.

According to a report by the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, the city reported 529 recoveries/discharges and 12 deaths on Monday. The total cases here rose to 2,70,113, including 2,45,774 recoveries/discharges and 10,582 deaths.

The active cases stand at 9807 in the city.

Maharashtra reported 2,535 new COVID-19 cases, 3,001 recoveries and 60 deaths on Monday. There are 84,386 active cases in the State and 16,18,380 patients have recovered so far. The death toll in the state is at 46,034. (ANI)