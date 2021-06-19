Mumbai Rains Weather Forecast: Moderate Showers Likely on Saturday

Mumbai on Saturday, 19 June is expected to witness moderate rainfall. As per the local weather forecast warning update (2 AM, 19 June) by Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD, financial capital will receive moderated rainfall in city and suburbs with heavy showers at isolated places.

IMD has marked Mumbai and Thane 'green' for Saturday, indicating light to moderate showers.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) update, Santacruz observatory recorded 83.3 mm of rainfall, while Colaba observatory recorded 22.4 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Friday.

According to Mumbai's civic body BMC's update, the city witnessed 38.02 mm of rain. Whereas, its eastern and western suburbs witnessed 110.07 mm and 75.36 mm of rain, respectively.

#MumbaiWeather Forecast for the next 24 hrs. :



Possibility of moderate rain in city and suburbs and heavy rainfall at isolated places.



High tide:

3.23mtr at 5:12

3.87mtr at 17:50



Low Tide:

1.77mtr at 10:54



Avg rainfall in last 24 hrs:

CT- 38.02mm

ES- 110.07mm

WS- 75. 36mm https://t.co/FKyCDdNTD7 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 18, 2021

IMD for Friday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy rain at isolated places.

According, to a report by Mumbai Mirror, some portion of the first floor of a 30-year old vacant building collapsed in Thane on Friday. The report further mentioned that no injuries were reported, and least six neighboring building were vacated as a precautionary measure.

