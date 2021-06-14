Mumbai Rains Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 4 Days

Mumbai on Sunday, 13 June, received light rainfall. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Colaba recorded (8:30 am, 14 June) 16.6 mm of rainfall, whereas, IMD Santacruz recoded 4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

This year, the southwest monsoon hit Mumbai on Wednesday, 9 June. It caused waterlogging and flooding at various places across the city and suburbs.

According to IMD, moderate rain and thundershowers were likely to be witnessed in city and suburbs on Sunday as well. It issued an 'orange alert' for Mumbai on Sunday. However, the city did not receive much rainfall. According to a report by Times of India, IMD officials stated that heavy rainfall belt shifted southward, and therefore the city did not receive heavy showers.

Mumbai Rains Update: 14 June

As per a recent update (8 am, 14 June) by Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD, Mumbai is expected to receive moderate rain or thundershowers in the city and suburbs, with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places, in the next 24 hours.

#MumbaiWeather forecast 14/06/21:

Moderate rain or thundershowers in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

High tide:

14:49 hrs- 4.25mtr

Low tide

20:45 hrs – 1.94mtr

Avg rainfall in last 24 hrs:

CT-7.63 mm

WS-2.66 mm

ES-3.48 mm#MyBMCUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 14, 2021

IMD has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai for 14, 15, 16, and 17 June 2021.

The 'yellow alert' indicates that the chances of heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely.

An IMD scientist said, “We expect heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city and suburbs in the coming week and therefore a yellow alert has been issued,” reported Times of India.

