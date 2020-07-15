Mumbai Rain Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely Today, BMC Issues High Tide Warning

Mumbai, July 15: Mumbai and surrounding areas are likely to see heavy rains today, according to the India Meteorological Department. In view of the expected heavy rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a tweet on Wednesday, asked Mumbaikars to stay indoors and avoid visiting coastal areas. A high tide of 3.28 metres will also hit the Mumbai coastline this evening.

Also Read | Five Residents in Karan Tacker’s Andheri Building Test Positive For Coronavirus; TV Actor Moves To Aamby Valley With Family

"India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy rains in the city and suburbs today. Citizens are requested to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into waterlogged areas. A 3.28-meter high tide is expected at 7:02 pm," the BMC said in a tweet. Mumbai Rains: City Records Almost 100% of Its Required July Rainfall in First 14 Days.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Heavy Rains, High Tide in Mumbai Today, Says BMC:

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: City Records Almost 100% of Its Required July Rainfall in First 14 Days

#IMDOrangeAlert@IndiaMetDept has issued warnings of heavy rains in the city and suburbs today. Citizens are requested to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into water logged areas A 3.28 mtr #HighTide at 19.02 hrs#MyBMCMonsoonUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 15, 2020





Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts witnessed heavy rains for a couple of consecutive days during the first week of July. A Yellow alert had also been issued. Due to incessant rainfall in Mumbai, areas like Hindmata, Dharavi Cross Road, Dadar TT, King's Circle, Shakkar Panchayat Wadala and Below Chembur Bridge in the city were waterlogged. The continuous downpour also caused traffic jams.

There were 19 complaints of tree/branch falling, but nobody was injured in the incidents when heavy rainfall hit Mumbai earlier this month. The weather forecast agency had said the monsoon remained widespread and active over the entire Konkan belt including Mumbai.