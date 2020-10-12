Mumbai power outage: Train passengers forced to walk on tracks

Power outage in Mumbai on Monday brought the local trains, considered as the city's lifeline, to a standstill for nearly two-and-a-half hours, causing hardships to commuters.

As fans and lights inside the trains also stopped working, many passengers preferred to jump out and walk on tracks to reach the nearest station or road.

According to railway officials, this was a rare occurrence in the recent past when the suburban services on both the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) routes came to a halt due to power grid failure.

Mumbai: Commuters seen waiting at Mulund Station as train services are disrupted due to power outage after a grid failure



BMC says, "it will take 45 minutes to 1 hour to restore the power supply." pic.twitter.com/Dwjq4el7Hc — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Last month, both the CR and WR services, which are currently being run only for essential services staff in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, were suspended due to water-logging on tracks after heavy rains.

Due to a power grid failure in the financial capital on Monday morning, all the suburban and long distance trains here were held up on tracks from 10.05 am, officials said.

The Central Railway's services on the harbour line, that connects the city to neighbouring Navi Mumbai, resumed first at 10.55 am, the CR said in a release.

Because of the power failure, several special outstation train services were also hit, forcing the railway authorities to reschedule their departure.