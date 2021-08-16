Mumbai Police Shares Video of Men Performing Stunts on Barbie Bike

Mumbai Police’s social media posts are just too much fun. If anyone knows it best how to inculcate entertainment into cautionary messages, its them for sure. And they also never fail to make their followers learn a thing or two, all the while laughing out loud. A recent trend seems to be catching up on social media where people act out a shayari denoting betrayal from friends – “Humari to kismat hi aesi hai sala zameen mili to banjar dost mile to khanjar (our fate is such that if we get land, it ends up being barren, and if we ever get friends, they end up betraying).” Two boys shot a similar video with the shayari in the backdrop where they were seen riding a bike without helmets, when the friend sitting behind the rider pretends to stab him. In the later part of the video, the rider can be seen crashing into a nearby gate and falling on the ground with his bike.

This video caught the attention of Mumbai Police for the absence of helmets – a mandate while riding a two-wheeler on the road. Mumbai Police was quick to jump in action and tracked the boys who were booked under section 279 of IPC and MVA for rash driving their vehicle. Their driving license was suspended as well. The official handle of of the police station shared the video on their Instagram profile as a warning for other riders trying to duplicate the same. But, like always, they didn’t forget to deliver the message with a pinch of savage. They gave a hilarious twist to Aqua’s song Barbie Girl and wrote, “Attention barbie girl, it’s the real world. Life isn’t plastic- safety’s fantastic! Take precaution, life is your creation.” Read their post here:

The video has already gone viral on social media and has racked up more than 3.2K views on Instagram. Users applauded Mumbai Police for their instant call to duty. Some users also had a good laugh and said the obvious – that when it comes to great humour, Mumbai Police never disappoints.

