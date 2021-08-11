Mumbai Police Oppose Raj Kundra's Bail Plea; Say He May Flee The Country

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police opposed the bail pleas of businessman Raj Kundra and co-accused Ryan Thorpe before the sessions court, as per a report by The Indian Express. Kundra and Thorpe have been arrested in a case related to the creation and publication of pornographic material.

As per the report, the police claimed that if both of them are released they might commit similar offences again and affect the 'social culture'. Both men have filed for bail before the sessions court after the metropolitan magistrate’s court last month rejected similar pleas.

In his bail application, Raj Kundra has stated that there is no material to show his involvement in the case. He also claimed that there's also no obscenity in the evidence the police alleged to have seized. The Mumbai Police had alleged that the videos seized during investigation show that pornographic content, uploaded on Hotshots app, was linked to Kundra’s company.

The plea also states that Kundra has been thoroughly investigated by the police and since he faces a maximum punishment for seven years as per the charges invoked against him, he should be considered for bail. Kundra also stated that the accused arrested earlier in the case have been granted bail.

The Indian Express report states that in its reply the Mumbai Police have said that Raj Kundra is a British citizen and may leave the country if released on bail. They also reportedly maintained that Kundra and Thorpe were arrested after it was found that they were destroying evidence related to the case. The police added that since electronic evidence is still under probe, releasing the men could hamper the probe.

The next hearing will take place on 20 August.

