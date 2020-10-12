Mumbai Police COVID-19 tally reaches 25,079

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): In the last 24 hours, 97 police personnel were tested positive for COVID-19, the Mumbai police said on Monday.

With the addition of new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai Police now stands at 25,079, including 2,205 active cases, 22,614 recoveries, and 260 deaths till date.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be at the top of India's COVID-19 tally with 2,21,637 active cases. While 12,66,240 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 40,349 died so far. (ANI)