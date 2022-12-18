Mumbai overtakes Delhi as city with the filthiest air in India

Pollution in India’s second city Mumbai was worse this week than even the notoriously smoggy capital, Delhi, as experts warned that hazardous air pollution was likely to affect more parts of the country in future.

Air quality in Mumbai was murky on Tuesday and fell to “poor” on a national weather meter. In comparison, the pollution charts moved Delhi’s index to “moderate” the same day.

At the start of the week, the Air Quality Index or AQI stood at 321 in places in Mumbai, India’s financial hub and one of the world's most congested cities.

The numbers were well over Delhi’s air pollution levels – a shock, since coastal Mumbai typically has better air quality than the inland capital.

“It has become difficult for the residents to breathe in the polluted air,” the Mumbai edition of India Today declared on Tuesday, as experts warned a health emergency loomed for the city of over 20 million residents.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is deemed “poor”, while 301-400 is “very poor”. Anything above 500 is considered unsafe to human life.

India’s air quality and weather forecasting agency, SAFAR, blamed an unusual cloud formation over Mumbai and neighbouring city Pune.

“Air quality in Mumbai is currently really bad. Visibility is down. Smog is evident,” state opposition politician Aaditya Thackeray said, lashing out at authorities in Mumbai, home to many of India's billionaires.

