Mumbai Local Train Update: Here's What CM Uddhav Thackeray Said on Resumption of Services For All Commuters

Mumbai, November 8: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday addressed residents of the state and spoke on many issues. One of the key issues, which Uddhav Thackeray addressed, was permission for the general public to travel in local trains in Mumbai. Although local trains are running in Mumbai, select groups of people such as lawyers and those engaged in essential services are only allowed to travel. Temples, Other Places of Worship May Reopen in Maharashtra After Diwali, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray.

When will local trains be available for all in Mumbai? Addressing the question, Thackeray said the Maharashtra government is in touch with the Centre and a decision will be announced soon. "We are in talks with the Centre for the resumption of Mumbai local services for the general public. The decision will be taken soon," the Chief Minister said. He did not specify a date from when local trains will be available for all commuters. Schools to Reopen in Maharashtra for Std 9th to 12th from Nov 23.

Till October 20, only those engaged in essential services as categorised by the Maharashtra government were allowed to travel in the local trains run by the Central Railway and the Western Railway, through a QR code mechanism. From October 23, women passengers have also been allowed to use the services. Besides, the Bombay High Court has allowed advocates to use the services.

Last week, state's Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said a decision on allowing all passengers to use local trains in Mumbai will be taken soon. "We will take decision on starting local train services for all in the next couple of days. We have held discussions with various stakeholders. Mumbaikar will get relief on this soon (sic)," Wadettiwar tweet in response to a commuter who sought to know about the date.