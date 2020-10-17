Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for MI vs KXIP, IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium

Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will be locking horns with each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. This is the second match of the double-header on a Super Sunday. Mumbai Indians are at number two of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with 14 points in their kitty. Whereas KL Rahul could not do much and have only won a couple of games in IPL 2020. The Kings XI Punjab will have to win all the games to keep their chances alive for the play-offs. In this article, we shall bring to you the weather and the pitch report. MI vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 36.

The weather would be around 32 degree Celsius at the start of the game and will keep dropping by a degree or so. For a couple of hours, the mercury will be constant on 31 degrees Celcius and will drop once again by a degree. There would be a lot of humidity which would range at around 35 degrees Celcius. here wouldn't be much of wind with 7 kmph predicted by Accuweather. Overall, there's no change in the weather conditions. The weather is expected to remain as usual. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Dubai Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather)

Pitch Report:

The pitch looks good and it's going to be a low-scoring one. The teams winning the toss would want to bat first as most of the times, the team batting first has won the game. A couple of encounters in Dubai have ended up with a Super Over and have given us mouth-watering ties.