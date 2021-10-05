Mumbai Indians Trump Rajasthan Royals by 8 Wickets, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Mumbai Indians produced a clinical performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets in the 51st match of the IPL 2021 to stay alive in the qualification race for the playoffs of the tournament at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, on Tuesday.



A sensational bowling performances by Nathan Coulter-Nile (4/14) and James Neesham (3/12) helped Mumbai Indians restrict Rajasthan Royals to a paltry total of 90-9 in 20 overs



Apart from Coulter-Nile and James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah (2/14) also picked two crucial wickets for Mumbai. Opener Evin Lewis was the top-scorer for Rajasthan with his 24.



In reply, Mumbai Indians played freely and overhauled the target in 8.2 overs.



Ishan Kishan was the top-scorer for Mumbai with 50 off 25 while Mustafizur Rahman (1/32) and Chetan Sakariya (1/36) picked one wicket each for Rajasthan.



With this win, Mumbai jumped two spots to be placed just below Kolkata Knight Riders in fifth place.

. Read more on IPL by The Quint.Mumbai Indians Trump Rajasthan Royals by 8 Wickets, Keep Playoff Hopes AliveCoulter-Nile's 4/14, Neesham's 3/12, Bumrah's 2/14 Help Restrict RR to 90/9 . Read more on IPL by The Quint.