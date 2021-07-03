Mumbai Indians Share Happy Selfie of Pandya Brothers from Sri Lanka

The Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians has shared a selfie of Pandya brothers. In the picture, both Krunal and Hardik are seen smiling wide while sitting in a bus. Both the brothers are currently in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Men’s cricket team. India will face Sri Lanka in three ODI matches which will be played between July 13 and July 18. After that the team will play three T20I matches starting from July 21. The Indian side is being led by Shikhar Dhawan in this tour.

Krunal and Hardik have also shared this selfie on social media. Krunal posted a series of pictures from the practice session. In the different snaps, he can be seen practising batting and bowling. The last picture shared in the carousel is the bus selfie. Hardik on the other hand has only posted this selfie since he has gone to Sri Lanka. In the caption of the post, the cricketer revealed that the photo was clicked after their intense session with the team. His wife Natasa Stankovic has also reacted to the post by dropping red heart emojis.

Krunal had recently shared an Instagram post in which he had shared pictures of himself and Hardik in two moods. In the first photo, both the brothers are seen wearing slippers with their t-shirt and shorts as they pose for the mirror selfie. In the second picture the brothers have put their arm around each others shoulder as they smile for the snap clicked at a gym. Both of them are twinning in black outfits. Krunal’s wife Pankhuri Sharma has also reacted to the post. She dropped in a heart emoji and a fire emoji to express her feelings. Hardik too dropped a heart eye emoji and heart emoji in the comments.

In a different post Krunal shared precious memories of training with Hardik. He captioned the post as, “Training is fun but training with your brother is better.”

Story continues

IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians, Pandya Brothers, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, India tour of Sri Lanka

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here