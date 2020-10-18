Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab Have Super Over Tied in Dream11 IPL 2020, Netizens Go Berserk Posting Funny Memes With Super Over Being Tied for First Time in IPL

The Kings XI Punjab as always lived up to the expectations of producing nail-biting thrillers. This match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2020 was no different as the two teams locked horns with each other at the Dubai International Stadium. The match extended to a Super Over, which also ended up with a tie. This was the first time in the history of the IPL that the Super Over also ended with a tie and the fans got hyper excited with the way things turned out for both teams. The netizens took to social media and posted funny memes about the same. Not only the fans but also the team owners were sitting at the edge of the seat with this thriller. MI vs KXIP Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

Most of them were amazed by the way things panned put for both sides. As per the rule, if the Super Over ends up with a tie, a fresh pair of batsmen come into the batting duties and the bowler also cannot be repeated. Since this was the first time that the Super Over got tied, the fans also were a bit clueless and they expressed their amazement and cluelessness on social media. Check out the tweets below:

Ye match sala ek din ka hogaya #SuperOver ki wajah se — Dhoni Sushant Asim SRK & I Ashutosh (@DhoniRetires) October 18, 2020

In the end, it was the King XI Punjab who walked away with the win in the second Super Over. Needless to say that this was quite an entertaining game for the fans which will be cherished for a long long time.