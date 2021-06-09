Mumbai: Halted local trains resume services as waterlogging clears

Visuals from Mumbai (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Trains on fast line corridor between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan and beyond have resumed, Central Railways informed on Wednesday.

"Train services between CSMT-Kalyan/Karjat/ Kasara, CSMT-Bandra/Goregaon have been resumed", Central Railways said.

The trains between CSMT-Thane and CSMT- Vashi, CSMT-Bandra/Goregaon were halted due to waterlogging on tracks at Kurla-Sion and Chunabatti stations.

Today morning, Mumbai local train services were suspended between some stations as a precautionary measure.

Shivaji M Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Mumbai said that train services between Kurla and CSMT were suspended as the water was flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion stations.

"Due to heavy rains in Suburbs and waterlogging b/w Sion- Kurla, as precautionary measures, the train services between CSMT-Kurla have been suspended from 9.50 am. Services on other sections are running," Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Shivaji M Sutar said in a tweet.

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging near Chunabhatti station, train services on the Harbour line between CSMT and Vashi were also suspended from 10.20 am.

"On mainline due to waterlogging in Sion-Kurla section services have been suspended from CSMT- Thane from 10.20 am," added the CPRO.

Today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange' alert in Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane districts of Maharashtra for the next four days.

Mumbai's Santacruz observed 164.8 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm, while Colaba received 32.2 mm rainfall, the IMD reported. (ANI)