Mumbai Drugs Case: Film Producer Imtiyaz Khatri’s Residence Raided by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided the residence of filmmaker and producer Imtiyaz Khatri on the morning of 9 October in connection to the cruise ship drugs case in Mumbai, according to ANI.

The raid was conducted at his house in bandra, following which, Khatri has been summoned by the agency to appear before it.

The drugs case has also been going on against Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaaz Merchant who were denied bail yesterday in court. Aryan and Arbaaz haven been taken to Arthur Road jail, while Munmun remain in the women's prison in Byculla.

