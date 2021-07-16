Mumbai: Case against T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar on allegations of rape

ANI
T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar
T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): A case of rape has been registered against Bhushan Kumar, the Managing Director of music company T-Series, confirmed the Mumbai Police on Friday.

According to the police, a 30-year-old woman has alleged that she was lured by offering to work in a T-series project and raped by Bhushan.

The case has been registered at the DN Nagar police station in Mumbai, it added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories