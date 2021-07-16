Mumbai: Case against T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar on allegations of rape

T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): A case of rape has been registered against Bhushan Kumar, the Managing Director of music company T-Series, confirmed the Mumbai Police on Friday.

According to the police, a 30-year-old woman has alleged that she was lured by offering to work in a T-series project and raped by Bhushan.

The case has been registered at the DN Nagar police station in Mumbai, it added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)