Mumbai Airport Introduces Contactless Check-in System for Passengers

Mumbai airport has put in place a QR code-enabled contactless check-in mechanism for the passengers, which allows them the use of their mobile phones to remotely operate check-in and self-bag drop kiosks for printing boarding passes and bag tags. Passengers at Mumbai airport just need to scan the QR code shown on the kiosks to access a remote keyboard and mouse on their mobile device, without touching the kiosks, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a release.

Deployed by global airlines IT services solution major SITA, the touchless technology solution is a vital step in reducing passenger contact with kiosk surfaces and is in full compliance with the civil aviation ministry's passenger processing guidelines, it added. "With the focus on passenger convenience, the new contactless technology has been developed in response to the rapidly changing passenger requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are working on enhancing passenger experience through the adoption of newer technologies that can be easily adapted by all," said MIAL Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Jain.

The airport operator said it has taken several initiatives, even before the coronavirus pandemic, to enhance self-reliance of the passengers and promote a seamless airport journey through the introduction of innovative technologies. The technologies include common use self-service check-in kiosks, self-baggage drop counters, and e-gates that allow passengers to scan their boarding pass to proceed to security check. "In the aftermath of COVID-19, we are focused on delivering technology solutions that help our customers quickly deliver a safe and smooth passenger journey. "We are pleased to have supported Mumbai Airport on this, and we're subsequently rolling this solution to other airports in India too," said Maneesh Jaikrishna, vice-president (Indian subcontinent, Dubai, eastern and southern Africa), SITA.