Mumbai: 9th FIR filed in fake vaccination scam, prime accused Manish Tripathi sent to police custody till July 4

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Police on Wednesday filed the ninth FIR in connection with a fake vaccination scam in Mumbai's Samta Nagar.

According to Mumbai Police, a vaccination drive was conducted in the Samta Nagar area of Mumbai in May, 618 employees from four different companies were vaccinated, however, none of them received a certificate.

Later, they approached the Mumbai Police and an investigation was initiated.

The investigation revealed that this was part of a fake vaccination racket. FIRs were then filed in which four accused have been named. With this, a total of nine FIRs have been filed in the matter.

The prime accused in the matter is Dr Manish Tripathi. He has been sent to Police custody till July 4. (ANI)