Mum who gave birth mid-air had 'no idea' she was pregnant
The woman featured in a viral video giving birth on a plane mid-way through a six-hour flight was completely unaware she was even pregnant.
Lavinia Tiana Mounga was on a Delta flight from Salt Lake City, in the US state of Utah, to Honolulu, in Hawaii, on Wednesday (local time) last week when she went into labour unexpectedly.
Fortunately, there were three neonatal intensive care unit nurses on the flight, as well as a physician's assistant and a family medicine doctor, all who helped deliver the baby in the plane bathroom.
The new mum had three hours in the air before the plane landed at its intended destination, where they were met with an emergency medical service crew who transported them to hospital.
The baby boy, named Raymond Kaimana Wade Kobe Lavaki Mounga, has been described a "miracle" by family, including his dad, Ethan Magalei, who has yet to meet him in person.
"Life. It’s a crazy thing. It’s strange knowing that millions of people on the internet know about a birth that took place on a Delta flight from Salt Lake City, Utah to Honolulu, HI. A birth I could not be there for but still blessed to see videos of," he wrote to Facebook on Sunday.
He expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who helped deliver his son and revealed how the couple were completely unaware they had a baby on the way.
"The birth came as a shock to us both as we had NO idea that she was pregnant," part of his post read.
Ms Mounga had been released from hospital but Raymond has remained in care as he was born premature at just 26 or 27 weeks, according to one of the nurses who delivered him.
Sisters of the new mum have established a fundraiser to finance an extended stay in Honolulu until it is safe for Raymond to fly back to Utah.
"Our miracle baby nephew was born with three hours left on our flight and was such a strong trooper. Our sister did not know she was pregnant so she was just as shocked as the rest of us when our nephew was born," the page read.
"Lavinia and baby will be staying in Hawaii longer while baby gets healthy enough to fly back home to Utah. Any donation is much appreciated to help our sister during her stay here.
"We love our little baby... and can’t wait til we are able to bring him back home to Utah."
Delta Airlines confirmed the mid-air birth and said flight crew responded to the emergency according to protocol.
"The safety of our crew and customers is our top priority. Our crews are well trained to manage a number of on board medical scenarios," a spokesperson told News Nation Now.
"Every aircraft is equipped with medical equipment and crews have access to expert counsel during flight when an issue occurs."
A TikTok video went viral last week showing passengers applauding Ms Mounga after the captain announced she had delivered a baby.
Medical crews were then shown walking up the aisle when the plane landed before Ms Mounga was helped off the plane.
Passengers applauded her once again and offered their congratulations as she passed their seats.