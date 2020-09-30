Mum is shocked to give birth to a baby boy after twice being told she was expecting a girl

Hayley Sexton had been told twice she was expecting a baby girl, only to give birth to a boy. (Hayley Sexton/SWNS)

A new mum was stunned to give birth to a baby boy after twice being told she was pregnant with a little girl.

Having been told her unborn baby was female at two of her scans, Hayley Sexton set about preparing for the arrival of her daughter.

She painted the nursery pink, picked out the name Isabella and prepared a wardrobe full of baby clothes in a pastel pink hue.

So you can imagine the new mum’s surprise when she was told the newborn she’d just given birth to was actually a baby boy.

However, on September 20, little Alfie Sexton made his shock arrival at 16:39pm, weighing a healthy 6lbs 6oz after a 33-hour labour at University Hospital of North Tees.

“When the midwife said ‘he's here’ I was like ‘what do you mean ‘he’?” the new mum from Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham explains.

“It was a huge shock - I had no idea I was having a boy.

“It was the craziest experience of my life. I didn’t realise at first. It was only when the midwife gave him a clean off and lifted him up that I saw his bits!

“It was so strange because when I was pregnant I was having dreams that I had given birth to a baby boy.

“My dad joked saying what you would do if you had a boy, and it happened.”

Having been told on two different occasions that she was expecting a baby girl, the teaching assistant had a pink-themed baby shower and received piles of pastel coloured clothing.

And after picking out the name Isabella for her unborn daughter, the mum-to-be was given several personalised gifts including an engraved ‘Isabella’ ornament.

“I moved house before I started the nursery so I went all out, I got pink everything and I had ‘Isabella’ written all over the walls,” she explains.

Following her son’s surprise arrival, Sexton has since redecorated the nursery and taken back all of the pink clothing she had bought.

“I absolutely love him, but it meant we had to do lots of sorting when we took him home,” the single mum explains.

“The whole nursery had to be redecorated, we had to come up with a new name and had to take back a load of pink clothes we’d bought.

“I was over the moon when I found out I was going to have a little girl. I thought I’m going to have a little best friend for the rest of my life, but I wouldn’t change Alfie for the world.”

