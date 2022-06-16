Mum-to-be goes viral on TikTok over difference between "morning bump" and "evening bump"

Photo credit: Artem Varnitsin / EyeEm - Getty Images

A mum-to-be is going viral on TikTok after sharing a video showing just how much her baby bump changes size throughout the day.

"Looks like I've skipped a whole trimester in a single day", the pregnant woman – whose username is @alanas.life – wrote in the caption of the clip. "So I'm halfway through my pregnancy", she added in another caption. "Let's see my morning vs evening baby bump."

In the clip, the mum-to-be then gives viewers a side-on look at her baby bump at 10am in the morning, followed by another look at midnight – and yep, her baby bump has practically ballooned.

"Anyone else not realise this was even a thing before they got pregnant?? I just assumed your bump stayed the same size for the day hahaha", she wrote in the comment section, to which one TikToker replied: "I’m 17 weeks and I’m so glad to see this is normal! By the end of the day I have such a bump!"

"I'm only 10 weeks and my stomach looks flat in the am and then huge before bed," said another person on the social platform, with a third commenting: "By the end of the day I feel like I'm being stretched outwards."

With so much confusion as to why baby bumps change throughout the day, we spoke to Lesley Gilchrist, midwife and co-founder of My Expert Midwife, to find out more.

Why do baby bumps change size throughout the day?

"It is not uncommon for a woman to notice that her baby bump is looking bigger in the evening than it was in the morning," Lesley tells us. "This is generally due to the fact that her abdominal muscles, which hold the baby bump, have loosened and relaxed throughout the day, allowing the bump to 'push' further out and appear larger. The baby and the womb themselves have not changed size, though."

She went on, "Weaker or tired abdominal muscles may also lead to a more pronounced curve in the lower back, which can emphasise the larger appearance of the bump. After a restful night, the abdominal muscles have recovered and are stronger – and can therefore better hold the weight of the baby bump and the woman’s posture."

According to Lesley, there are a number of reasons why your baby bump might look bigger or smaller depending on the time of day. "In the morning, the stomach is empty and the digestive tract has digested all food from the night before, making the abdominal area and, thus, the baby bump, appear smaller than later on in the day, when we’ve ingested food – especially if it’s a big meal," she explains.

"Bloating can certainly make the baby bump appear larger and this is sometimes evident very early on in the pregnancy," the midwife adds, noting that, "Constipation is also an important culprit."

And that's not all! "Baby’s position can also change the shape and size of the baby bump," Lesley points out. "For example, when a baby is head down, with their back towards the front of the bump, the latter tends to look quite round, neat and ‘compact’. But, if the baby is in a transverse position, with their body on horizontal and their head and feet at either side, the bump can appear considerably wider."

Is it normal for your baby bump to change size?

"It is common for women to notice some difference in the size of their baby bump from morning to evening, for all of the reasons explained above," Lesley tells us. "However, if a woman is concerned that their baby bump is not growing, or that it feels or appears too small for the stage of their pregnancy, she should contact her midwife or maternity unit for an assessment as soon as possible."

This article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice or diagnosis. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.





