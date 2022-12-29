Mum ‘extremely proud’ of four-year-old daughter who called 999 when she collapsed

A four-year-old girl has been celebrated for her bravery after she made a 999 call when her mum collapsed in front of her.

Appearing on Thursday’s (29 December) episode ofGood Morning Britain, mother Rachel Lang explained that her four-year-daughter Mya, who joined her on the show, called 999 after she became unresponsive.

Lang suffers from Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) which causes stroke-like seizures.

In a recording of the phone call to the emergency services, Mya explains that she’s eating a sandwich before asking the phone operator: “Can you help mummy?”

The emergency services employee responded by reassuring Mya that someone will be arriving shortly to help and asked her to open the door when they knock.

Lang shared how she was “extremely proud but emotional at the same time” of her daughter’s bravery.

She explained: “I’m extremely proud of how calm she was and remembering all the information under pressure.”

“As an adult [in that situation] I don’t think I would have been able to think that clearly so the fact that she did that when needed is just amazing”.

pic.twitter.com/wJxiNSYIU2 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 29, 2022

GMB host Charlotte Hawkins praised the child for being “extraordinarily calm and clear” on the phone when trying to help her mum.

Lang continued by explaining that she has always been upfront with her four-year-old about her health condition.

“She normally says ‘mummy’s had a wiggle’ if I’ve had a seizure in front of her.”

Lang explained that it was Mya’s school that taught her how to call the emergency services.

“Because, with my condition, I don’t always need medical attention, we’ve actually never taught her [how to call] 999,” explained Lang. “It was her school, funnily enough, literally the week before this happened, [that] taught her that.”

“She obviously took it in and remembered really well. Because she couldn’t wake me, that’s when she knew that something more was wrong and that she needed to call an ambulance.”