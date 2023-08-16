Multivehicle crash involving semi-truck closes Idaho 55 highway near Smiths Ferry

A multivehicle collision that included a semi-truck has blocked both lanes of Idaho 55 near Smiths Ferry and could cause delays for several hours.

Idaho State Police said in a news release that three vehicles were part of an accident at around 3:30 p.m. near milepost 98, which is close to the Cougar Mountain Lodge. The semi-truck was loaded with sand; the two other vehicles were a car and a pickup truck that was pulling a trailer with a boat, police said.

The semi rolled over and is “partially hanging over the embankment” into the Payette River, according to police. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a hospital by air ambulance, they said.

Motorists are being asked to find alternative routes from the main thoroughfare between Boise and McCall or adjust their travel plans because the highway could be closed for two to three hours, the release said. In a Facebook post, the Valley County Sheriff’s Office initially said both the northbound and southbound lanes were closed, before shifting to alternating traffic in each direction by 6:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is assisting Idaho State Police with the collision, which is still under investigation. The Cascade Fire Department is also at the scene, according to the Facebook post.

A spokesperson for the Idaho Transportation Department did not respond to a Statesman request for information about the wreck and whether there could be any connection to the ongoing road-widening project near Smiths Ferry.

Reporter Kevin Fixler contributed.