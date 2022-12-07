Multitude SE

Multitude SE successfully places EUR 50 million in senior unsecured bonds

Helsinki, 7 December 2022 - Multitude SE (“Multitude” or the “Group”) is pleased to announce the successful placement of an EUR 50 million in senior unsecured bonds (NO0012702549) with maturity in December 2025 (the “Bonds”).

The net proceeds from the Bonds will, together with existing cash, be used towards refinancing Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH's outstanding bonds maturing in April 2023 (ISIN SE0012453835) (the “Outstanding Bonds”). The Outstanding Bonds will be repaid shortly after the settlement of the new bond issue.

The bond issue saw strong demand from both existing and new investors, it will carry a floating rate coupon of 3 month Euribor plus 7.50 per cent and was priced at 97.00 per cent of the nominal amount. The Bonds will be listed on a regulated market within six months and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market within 60 days (with intention to list within 30 days).

“We are proud of a successful bond issuance in the prevailing market conditions and were pleased with the level of demand from both existing and new investors. This transaction reflects the capital markets’ confidence in Multitude’s well-diversified portfolio. Following this placement, we are now focusing on growing and improving our business as we advance,” said Bernd Egger, Group CFO.

Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected Multitude SE's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook and the long-term rating of the senior unsecured notes issued by Multitude SE at 'B+'/RR4 on 17 November 2022. This rating shall be confirmed by Fitch ratings upon receipt of the final issue documents.

Pareto Securities and Jefferies acted as joint bookrunners in the bond issue.

For further information, please contact:

Bernd Egger, CFO of Multitude SE

+49 173 793 1235, bernd.egger@multitude.com

Maik Laske, Group Treasurer of Multitude SE

+49 173 388 7612, maik.laske@multitude.com

Lasse Mäkelä, Chief Strategy and IR Officer of Multitude SE

+41 79 371 34 17, lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by 17+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 214 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FRU.’ www.multitude.com



