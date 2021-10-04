Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Kumpulainen

The Canadian Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass (AP) — Put another mark in the win column for Tom Brady in his lingering grudge with Bill Belichick. The Buccaneers quarterback, who has already won a Super Bowl since leaving his longtime coach behind, won his first matchup against Belichick on Sunday night when he led Tampa Bay to a 19-17 victory over the New England Patriots. Brady is the fourth quarterback with wins against all 32 NFL teams, and he has now beaten every team in the NFL, and Belichick is the 100th opposing coa