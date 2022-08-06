Multistate manhunt for Ohio man charged with aggravated murder after 4 people fatally shot

MEREDITH DELISO
·2 min read
Multistate manhunt for Ohio man charged with aggravated murder after 4 people fatally shot

The FBI is involved in a multistate manhunt for a man charged with aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of four people in Ohio.

The FBI has issued a wanted poster for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, whom they said should be considered "armed and dangerous." He has ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, and "could be in one of these cities," FBI Cincinnati said on Twitter.

Marlow is wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of four people in Butler Township, a small town north of Dayton on Friday, police said.

MORE: Arrest made after 4 people found dead in reports of explosion, fires at Nebraska homes

Police responding to reports of gunfire shortly before noon found the four victims suffering from gunshot wounds at "multiple crime scenes" in a residential area, the Butler Township Police Department said.

The four victims were pronounced dead at the scenes. They have not been identified by police.

Marlow was charged with four counts of aggravated murder on Friday and a state warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the FBI. A federal arrest warrant was also issued on Saturday after he was charged with "unlawful flight to avoid prosecution," the FBI said.

PHOTO: Police responded to reports of gunfire in Butler Township, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2022. Four people were found fatally shot, police said. (WKEF)
PHOTO: Police responded to reports of gunfire in Butler Township, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2022. Four people were found fatally shot, police said. (WKEF)

Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said they don't believe there is a continued threat to the neighborhood but "we will continue to have crews in the area in case Marlow would return," he told reporters on Friday. The Dayton Police Department Bomb Squad was also contacted "out of an abundance of caution," he said.

Neighbors were asked to review any video camera footage from that day.

MORE: Family 'devastated' after 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Queens driveway

Porter said police were working to determine "if there were any motive to this horrible tragedy" and did not have any further information on the investigation.

"This is the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory," Porter said.

PHOTO: Police responded to reports of gunfire in Butler Township, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2022. Four people were found fatally shot, police said. (WKEF)
PHOTO: Police responded to reports of gunfire in Butler Township, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2022. Four people were found fatally shot, police said. (WKEF)

Marlow is believed to have fled the area in a white 2007 Ford Edge SUV with the Ohio license plate JES9806, police said.

He was described by police as approximately 5'11", 160 pounds with short brown hair and was last seen wearing shorts and a yellow T-shirt.

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.

Multistate manhunt for Ohio man charged with aggravated murder after 4 people fatally shot originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

