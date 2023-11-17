Gunman killed by police after shooting at psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire

Police were called to the scene at around 4pm local time - AP

A gunman who opened fire in the lobby of a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire on Friday was shot dead by police.

One person was injured in the attack in Concord, the state capital.

A police official said that one patient was taken to Concord Hospital for treatment, though their injuries are not known.

Officials said the shooting was “contained to the front lobby of New Hampshire Hospital” and that all its patients “are safe”.



Authorities are still investigating a suspicious vehicle on the premises.

The attack occurred at around 4pm ET (9pm GMT) at the state psychiatric hospital.

On its website, the hospital describes itself as the state’s “premier, acute psychiatric hospital”.

Aerial images of the hospital show an active scene with numerous police cars with lights flashing outside the hospital.

Aerial photos show a large police presence around the hospital - AP

An armoured vehicle could be seen approaching the scene outside the hospital on Friday afternoon.

New Hampshire’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said officers were “on scene and responding”.

The state’s governor, Chris Sununu, said: “While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased.

“The state immediately mobilised, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene. We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds.”

“Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims,” the state’s police force said.