3 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Michigan high school

Three people, all believed to be students, were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, on Tuesday, authorities said.

Six others were shot and injured, including a teacher, authorities said. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

PHOTO:Dozens of police, fire, and EMS personnel work on the scene of a shooting at Oxford High School, Oxford Township, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021. (odd McInturf/The Detroit News via AP)

The suspected shooter, a 15-year-old male student, was taken into custody within five minutes, authorities said. A handgun has been confiscated, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said they believe he acted alone. The teen has not mentioned a motive, authorities said.

Over 100 calls poured into 911 as the shooting unfolded, authorities said. The entire incident lasted five minutes, authorities said.

Oxford is about 40 miles north of Detroit.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the shooting "horrific," saying in a statement, "My heart is with the parents who had their children taken from them today and with the entire community in Oxford."

"As Michiganders, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence," she said. "No one should be afraid to go to school, work, a house of worship, or even their own home. Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day. We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan. This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

