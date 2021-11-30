Multiple victims reported after Michigan high school shooting; suspect in custody

A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday after authorities say four to six people were injured in a shooting at a high school north of Detroit.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says they received reports of an active shooter around 1 p.m. local time at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a suburb about 40 miles north of Detroit.

A lone suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and deputies say a handgun was recovered.

Four to six people were injured in the shooting but no fatalities were reported. It wasn’t immediately clear if the wounded were students.

Students were evacuated after the incident and parents were told to pick them up at a nearby community center.

Oxford Community Schools, in a statement to parents, said authorities had secured the school after the shooting but students and staff were being evacuated.

The district said all other schools in the area were on lockdown for safety purposes.

Officials were still sweeping the school Tuesday afternoon and a host of emergency vehicles were parked on the snow-covered lawn. Medical helicopters continued to land at the school as authorities swept the school.

"At this time, it is still an active scene," Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said in a brief statement. "We have multiple patrol units and multiple EMS units on the scene along with SWAT and the aviation unit."

Contributing: Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oxford High School shooting: Multiple victims in Michigan