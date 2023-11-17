Multiple victims in New Hampshire psychiatric hospital shooting, police say

Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital Friday, authorities said.

The suspected gunman in New Hampshire Hospital has died, New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management said on social media at 4:40 p.m. They did not disclose a cause of death but said the scene was contained.

State police announced shortly after 4 p.m. that a situation was unfolding at the hospital, the state psychiatric hospital located in the state’s capital city.

Aerials of the hospital show an active scene with numerous police cars with lights flashing outside the hospital. An armored vehicle was approaching the scene outside the hospital Friday afternoon.

Concord police and deputies from the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Department, along with state police, were at the scene. New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency was setting up a media center at a nearby sports field.

Contributing: Associated Press

