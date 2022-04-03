At least 6 dead, 9 injured in Sacramento shooting rampage

Emergency personnel walk near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on, April 3, 2022.

At least six people are dead and nine injured following a shooting rampage Sunday in downtown Sacramento, police said.

Police initially had reported "multiple victims" after the attack fueled chaos early Sunday on a street that features numerous bars and restaurants. Authorities cordoned off the eight-block area not far from the State Capitol and Golden 1 Center – where the NBA's Sacramento Kings play – and said the investigation was underway.

"Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased," police tweeted. "Conditions (of the victims) unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active."

Police provided few other details, and there was no word of any arrests.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running in the street with the sound of gunfire in the background. Multiple ambulances and other first responders were at the scene.

The shooting comes a month after five people were killed when a man opened fire at a Sacramento church and killed his three children, then fatally shot himself, authorities said. A fifth person also died in the shooting.

