Multiple teens arrested after fight at Parks Mall in Arlington, police say

Multiple teenagers were arrested Saturday night after a fight broke out at The Parks Mall at Arlington, according to police.

The fight led to rumors about a shooting at the mall, which Arlington police said were false, according to the department’s Twitter account.

Because there have been a lot of rumors flying around on social media this evening, we wanted to provide some information regarding an incident that occurred earlier tonight at the Parks Mall.



A fight broke out between a large group of teens inside the mall.



(thread)



1/ pic.twitter.com/lWJfhcVwjY — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) April 17, 2022

A fight broke out between a large group of teens inside the mall, and there were reports that a shooting had taken place inside the mall, police said.

Once officers arrived and got control of the situation, they determined that no shots were fired and no one was seriously injured.

Multiple juveniles were arrested and charged with fighting in public.