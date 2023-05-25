Multiple students taken to the hospital after school bus crash in Lexington County

Multiple students have been transported to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a collision Thursday afternoon.

The Lexington 1 school district confirmed that nine students and a driver were transported from the scene by EMS. Two other students arrived at the hospital after being transported by parents from the crash scene.

WIS reports that the intersection of A.C. Bouknight Road and Pond Branch Road has been shut down Thursday evening as the collision between the bus and a truck is being investigated. The reported site of the crash is near Interstate 20 south of Gilbert.

The State has reached out to law enforcement and fire service for more information.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more information.