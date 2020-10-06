Multiple sclerosis drug dimethyl fumarate may suppress viral multiplication and reduce inflammation in COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 is a viral disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Since the disease is still new and viruses are intracellular parasites (they need a living host to survive), scientists are studying how the virus works, as extensively as possible, so an effective antiviral therapy or drug can be developed against it.

A number of drugs like remdesivir specifically target the RNA polymerase of SARS-CoV-2, causing it to stop multiplying while other drugs like hydroxychloroquine focus on reducing inflammation, a possible cause of death in coronavirus patients.

Now, a group of researchers at the Aarhus University, Denmark claim that a multiple sclerosis drug called dimethyl fumarate (DMF) can suppress the growth of a wide range of viruses including the COVID-19 causing virus SARS-CoV-2 and may hence be effective in the treatment of the disease.

The findings of the research study are published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic condition of the central nervous system in which a person's own immune system attacks and damages the brain cells, causing symptoms like fatigue, pain, muscle stiffness and spasms, numbness, tingling, depression and anxiety.

NRF2, 4-octyl-itaconate and DMF

NRF2 is a protein that is involved in the process of transcription (conversion of DNA to RNA) in body cells. During homeostasis (normal conditions) another compound called KEAP1 ensures that NRF2 is present in its inactive state inside the cell. However, when oxidative stress increases, KEAP1 gets inactivated and NRF2 activates. The latter then leads to the transcription of certain genes that can prevent tissue damage caused due to infection. NRF2 also regulates inflammation by suppressing the production of certain inflammatory compounds like interleukin (IL-) 1beta.

Oxidative stress is a term used to denote the imbalance between free radicals and antioxidant compounds in our body. The condition generally leads to tissue damage.

Previous studies have shown that small molecules, including itaconate and fumarate, can induce NRF2 to help manage inflammation. 4-octyl-itaconate, specifically, was shown to be an effective inducer of NRF2. DMF has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of multiple sclerosis as the condition is marked by inflammation.

The study

For the research, the scientists studied the lung biopsies of COVID-19 patients and found that these patients had suppressed NRF2 dependent antioxidant response.

As per a news release by the Aarhus University, their research team was already studying 4-octyl-itaconate to look for a broad-spectrum antiviral drug.

When the coronavirus appeared, the compound was tested against SARS-CoV-2 with tremendous success. The compound not only reduced viral replication but also inflammation. The research team further studied the related compound DMF against the virus and found similar results.

The study authors suggested that both these drugs are also effective against other viruses like herpes, smallpox and Zika. Since DMF is already approved, it can quickly enter clinical trials to assess if it is as effective in COVID-19 patients as it is in a test tube.

For more information, read our article on Preexisting drugs being tested for COVID-19 treatment.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India's first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

Also See: COVID-19 mortality prediction models: How reliable are they in predicting death during the pandemic?

Life expectancy may be reduced by 2 to 7 yrs in Southeast Asia due to COVID-19 pandemic, claims study

Low levels of zinc in blood may increase risk of death in COVID-19 patients, study reveals

Read more on Health by Firstpost.