21 people rescued after trapped overnight on New Mexico tramway

Twenty-one people have been rescued after becoming trapped overnight in tram cars on the Sandia Peak Tramway in Albuquerque, New Mexico, authorities said.

The tramway cars had been stuck since 2 a.m. due to icy conditions in the area, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

PHOTO: Rescue efforts are underway as 20 people have been trapped overnight in tram cars at Sandia Peak Tramway, in Albuquerque, N.M., Jan. 1, 2022. (KOAT)

Twenty people stranded in one of the tramway's two cars were evacuated via helicopter two to four at a time, authorities said. The sheriff's office livestreamed the rescue operation for over an hour.

Shortly after 1 p.m. local time, Bernalillo County fire officials updated that all 20 passengers in the car had been rescued.

After a coordinated effort between BCFD, BCSO, NM State Police, and NM Search & Rescue Teams, we are happy to report that the 20 people have been rescued from Gondola 2. Gondola 1 still has one employee and we are actively working are rescue plan. — BernalilloCountyFire (@BerncoFire) January 1, 2022

An employee in the second tram car was also subsequently rescued, and all stranded passengers are now "safely at base," the Bernalillo County fire department said in a Twitter update posted before 4 p.m. local time.

High winds and visibility had impeded the rescue operations, authorities said.

We are happy to report that at this time all people needing rescue from the Tram cars have been rescued and are safely at base. We still have rescue personnel on the mountain who are hiking out due to difficulty in making access with the helicopter. We will update when all clear. — BernalilloCountyFire (@BerncoFire) January 1, 2022

Metro Air Support, the Bernalillo County sheriff's office and fire department, New Mexico State Police, New Mexico Search and Rescue Teams were involved in the rescue efforts.

Sandia Peak Tramway general manager Michael Donavan told ABC Albuquerque affiliate KOAT earlier Saturday that all passengers were in good condition and had water and blankets on board the tram car.

The Sandia Peak Tramway is closed Saturday due to high winds, the company said.

The tram ride typically takes 15 minutes to the peak of the Sandia Mountains, and another 15 minutes back to the lower terminal.

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.

