Multiple People Shot At New York City Subway Station
Law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect after multiple people were shot at a New York City subway station during the Tuesday morning rush hour.
The incident took place at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
“Several undetonated devices” were also found at the scene, according to the city’s fire department.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
