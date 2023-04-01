1 dead, others hurt in shooting at Trader Joe's parking lot in West Hills

A shooting Saturday afternoon left one dead and others hurt at the parking lot of a Trader Joe's store in the San Fernando Valley.

Few details were available, but police and fire officials were responding to the store in the 6750 block of Fallbrook Avenue in West Hills.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Fallbrook Center, a retail complex that is also home to a Target, Home Depot and Walmart.

A law enforcement source said an early report indicated that at least three people were shot and that police had detained one person. A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Video from the scene showed firefighters tending to one victim sitting next to a row of stores in the shopping center.

