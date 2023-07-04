At least four dead in mass shooting in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after multiple people were shot in Southwest Philadelphia, late Monday, 3 July 2023 (via AP)

At least four were killed after a mass shootout on Monday evening in Philadelphia, according to reports.

There were “multiple gunshot victims”, the Philadelphia Police Department said but didn’t reveal the identities or any further details about the victims.

Reports said that at least eight people were shot. Six victims were taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to local reports.

There was no information available regarding the condition of the injured.

The shooting took place on the 5700 block of Warrington Avenue in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighbourhood at around 8.30pm local time, police said.

The Philadephia Inquirer reported that the bodies of four victims were found at several locations.

Police spokesperson Miguel Torres said in a statement to CNN that officers have taken a suspect into custody and recovered a rifle, a handgun, and additional magazines of ammunition from him in the alleyway behind the 1600 block of South Frazier Street.

At least two juveniles were among those shot, according to local reports.

According to Gun Violence Archive, at least 339 mass shootings – with four or more killed or injured – have occurred in the US so far this year.

“Horrified by the reports of a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia,” Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney tweeted. “My heart is with the loved ones and families of everyone involved, and I send my prayers to the victims. This devastating violence must stop,” he added.

Meanwhile, police said that officers did not discharge their firearms during the arrest.