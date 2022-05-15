Multiple People Shot at Church in Laguna Woods, California

Douglas Sacha/Getty

In yet another church shooting, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday that multiple people were shot in Laguna Woods, Calif.

A Twitter account belonging to the Orange County sheriff stated that an individual was in custody and that a weapon that “may be involved” had been recovered.

“We are working to get information out as quickly as possible. We ask for patience as this event unfolds,” the sheriff's office subsequently tweeted.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people had been shot and what condition they were in.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.