Multiple people were shot, some fatally, at a church in Germany Thursday night, police said.

Several people were seriously injured in the shooting, which occurred in a church in Hamburg, police said.

PHOTO: Police officers on the scene of a shooting in Hamburg, Germany, March 9, 2023. (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via Newscom)

PHOTO: Police secures the area after at least six people are dead and several more injured in a shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg, Germany, March 9, 2023. (Fabian Bimmer/Reuters)

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. and involved one or more unknown perpetrators, according to an alert from the city of Hamburg.

The streets around the church have been cordoned off and residents have been advised to avoid the area and shelter in place "for the time being," the alert said.

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Multiple people shot at church in Germany: Police originally appeared on abcnews.go.com