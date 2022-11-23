Up to 10 people killed after Virginia Walmart 'manager opens fire on staff'

Chesapeake Police Public Information Officer Leo Kosinski delivers an update to the press following the mass shooting - Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot

Up to ten people have been shot dead after a Walmart manager allegedly burst into the store's staff room and opened fire on employees, a witness has said.

The late-night incident at the supermarket in Chesapeake, Virginia, resulted in "multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties, the city's police department officer Leo Kosinski told reporters at the scene.

A man wearing a Walmart uniform filmed from the car park, and posted on social media saying: "It was the manager. One of the managers."

"I just left the break room, the manager come in there and started capping people up in there, started shooting. Sadly we lost a few of our associates... He came in and started spraying."

It is understood the gunman then shot himself and one police officer spoke of no more than 10 people killed and multiple injured.

The exact number of fatalities remained unclear. Kosinski told reporters that police believed no more than 10 people were killed.

Virginia police at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Walmart store - WAVY-TV 10

Rapid response officers entered the store "immediately" after they arrived, he added.

"We believe it is a single shooter and that single shooter is deceased at this time," he said.

The City of Chesapeake also said on Twitter that police did confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.

"Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so," it added.

News footage showed a major police presence at the scene, with Mr Kosinski saying several officers and investigators were combing through the store and securing the area.

I am absolutely heartbroken that America's latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) November 23, 2022

The outburst of gun violence in the city of Chesapeake comes just before Americans celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, and follows another mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado late Saturday that left five people dead.

Virginia state Senator Louise Lucas, who represents the Chesapeake region that lies 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of the US capital Washington, said she was "absolutely heartbroken that America's latest mass shooting took place... in my district."

"I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives," she said on Twitter.

The shooting occurred at a major retailer less than 48 hours before Americans nationwide celebrate Thanksgiving.

"Tragically, our community is suffering from yet another incident of senseless gun violence just as families are gathering for Thanksgiving," tweeted US congressman Bobby Scott of Virginia.

The incident occurred three nights after a gunman in Colorado, in the country's Rocky Mountain west, opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring at least 18, in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, had used a long rifle at the club, where partygoers were marking the Transgender Day of Remembrance, which pays tribute to trans people targeted in violent attacks.

Gun violence occurs at an alarming rate in the United States, where more than 600 mass shootings have occurred so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.