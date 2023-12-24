1 killed in Florida mall shooting, police release photo of person of interest

One person was killed and another injured in an apparent targeted shooting at a Florida mall two days before Christmas, police said.

Authorities have released this image of a person of interest in the Saturday afternoon shooting at the Paddock Mall in Ocala.

This is a person of interest in the deadly Paddock Mall shooting. If you recognize this person, please call 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP (7867) or **TIPS. Tips can also be submitted to https://t.co/TZBhTyKhkL. pic.twitter.com/c1x2qW5dCH — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) December 24, 2023

The slain victim -- 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron -- was found dead in a common area of the mall when police arrived, authorities said. He is believed to have been the target, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken told reporters during a press briefing.

A woman was shot and injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Other injuries stemming from the incident included chest pains and a broken arm, Balken said.

PHOTO: First responders are shown at the scene of a shooting at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, Fla., on Dec. 23, 2023. (Ocala Police Department)

Police issued a statement Sunday afternoon urging the person who took the suspected gunman's red hat from the mall to come forward.

"That hat may contain valuable DNA evidence," police said. "If you do not return the hat within the next few hours, we will release your picture ... and you will be arrested with a felony charge of tampering with evidence."

PLEASE SHARE! TO THE PERSON WHO TOOK THE RED HAT FROM THE PADDOCK MALL SHOOTING: pic.twitter.com/wGpmXlRDTK — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) December 24, 2023

The mall, which was packed with shoppers ahead of the holiday, was evacuated after the gunfire broke out.

"This is the worst thing we can imagine right now at this time of the year," Balken said. "Somebody has suffered a loss in their family. It's a horrible time of year for this to happen ever. It's especially sad during the holidays."

PHOTO: Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken holds a briefing on a shooting at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida, Dec. 23, 2023. (WFTV)

Syriah Williams, 18, told ABC News she was shopping at Bath & Body Works with her mother when she heard several shots ring out and "chaos erupted."

"The employees opened the back storage area and told everyone to run," said Williams, who took cover behind the counters at the store.

Ocala Gazette owner Jennifer Hunt Murty told ABC News Radio she was volunteering at a gift-wrapping station when gunfire erupted about 10 feet away from her.

"We dropped to the ground," she said. "I texted the police chief and said active shooter in the mall, and he responded right away."

She said she texted the chief where the injured victims were so medics could get to them, and after it seemed safe began interviewing people and taking photos.

"You never know how you're going to react in those situations, but I went to work," she said.

Police recovered a gun from the scene believed to have been used in the shooting, Balken said.

The mall will be closed Sunday and Monday.

ABC News' Layla Ferris contributed to this report.

