Multiple people injured in explosion of illegal fireworks in South LA: Authorities

Multiple people were injured by a massive explosion Wednesday night following the Los Angeles Police Department's attempts to detonate a cache of illegal fireworks in South Los Angeles, KABC reported.

The explosion damaged cars and surrounding buildings and left debris scattered on the streets.

"Our Bomb Squad officers were in the process of seizing over 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in the area of 27th Street and San Pedro. Some of the fireworks were being stored in our Bomb Squad trailer as a precautionary measure," the LAPD wrote on Twitter.

Police said evacuations will be going on "for hours."

They added that it's unknown at this time what caused the explosion.

The LAFD said in a statement it is "currently evaluating five patients for unknown injuries with more patients possible as the incident develops."

PIOs were at the scene late Wednesday and the investigation is ongoing.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.

