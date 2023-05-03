Multiple people injured in 'active shooter situation' in Atlanta: Police

Multiple people have been injured in an "active shooter situation" inside a building in Midtown Atlanta, police said Wednesday.

"We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody," the Atlanta Police Department wrote on Twitter.

The suspect in the incident is "at large," the department wrote on Twitter, sharing four surveillance photos of the alleged shooter.

The incident was taking place "in the area of 1110 W Peachtree St NW," the department said on Twitter. The department called on anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away, police said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he was aware of the incident and was in close contact with law enforcement.

Live helicopter video from WXIA-TV showed dozens of law enforcement officers on the scene.

