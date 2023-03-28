Nashville school shooting updates: 3 kids, 3 staff killed; suspect dead

A shooter armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun killed three students and three staff members at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday morning, authorities said.

The suspect, identified by police as Audrey Hale, 28, of Nashville, had a detailed map of Covenant School, a school for students in preschool through sixth grade, and allegedly shot through the door to gain entry to the school, police said.

The children were identified by Nashville police as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old. The slain adults were identified as Cynthia Peak, 61; Mike Hill, 61, and Katherine Koonce, 60, who was the head of the school, according to police.

Peak was a substitute teacher and Hill was a custodian, according to investigators.

The suspect was shot and killed by authorities in a lobby area on the second floor of the school roughly 14 minutes after the 911 call was placed, according to police. Nashville Police Chief John Drake said the suspect was female and identified as transgender but didn't immediately provide more details.

Drake also said authorities believe the suspect was a former student.

No one who was shot survived, officials said.

Drake said he "was literally moved to tears to see" the young students as they were "ushered out of the building."

The suspect was armed with at least two assault-type rifles and a handgun, officials said. At least two of those weapons were purchased legally, investigators said.

The suspect had a map "of how this was all going to take place," and writings, according to Drake. It appears the shooting was a targeted attack, according to the chief.

Authorities said the suspect entered the school through a side entrance and went from the first floor to the second floor, firing multiple shots. It appears all the doors were locked and the suspect allegedly shot through a door, officials said.

The shooting was reported at 10:13 a.m. and the suspect was dead by 10:27 a.m., according to police.

A car found near the school helped authorities identify the suspect, and authorities have now responded to the suspect's home, Drake said.

Throughout the day and afternoon, students were reunited with concerned parents. Families of the staff said they were shocked with the violence that had transpired.

Alex Apple told ABC News Live that his mother works at the school's front desk, and she was at her car when she got an alert saying to shelter in place."She got out of her car, heard the gunshots, so she fled," he said.

The school has about 209 students and about 40 to 50 staff members, officials said. Police said the school does not have a school resource officer.

President Joe Biden called the shooting "a family's worst nightmare."

The president once again urged Congress to pass an assault weapons ban, saying, "It's about time that we begin to make some more progress." Biden ordered flags at half-staff through Friday to honor the victims.

First lady Jill Biden said Monday, "I am truly without words. Our children deserve better."

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee tweeted that he's "closely monitoring the tragic situation."

"Please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community," Lee said.

I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant, & the @TNDeptofSafety & @TNHighwayPatrol are assisting local law enforcement & first responders at the scene. As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 27, 2023

Nashville Mayor John Cooper thanked first responders for their swift action and called on Nashville residents to reach out and help one another.

"In this dark hour let us support each other," he said during a news conference.

In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you. As facts continue to emerge, I thank our first responders and medical professionals. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 27, 2023

Tennessee state Rep. Bo Mitchell spoke to Linsey Davis on ABC News Live Prime on Monday night, saying: "My two teenage boys leave, and with every expectation, I expect them to come home in the afternoon. We've got three parents tonight; their children did not get to come home today and it is sad."

Mitchell said he spent hours with students' parents on Monday, who wanted he and his colleagues to take action.

"Not a single parent asked me for a thought or a prayer," he said. "They asked for me and my colleagues to have some courage and do something about this."

Some parents took to social media in the wake of the Covenant School shooting to express their frustration of yet another mass shooting.

Kimberly Garcia, who lost her daughter, Amerie Jo Garza, in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, tweeted, "When is enough going to be enough?"

"6 more innocent lives TAKEN? But it's not the guns right ? Wake up people," she wrote.

Lives Robbed, a group made up of some Uvalde victims' families advocating for changes in gun laws around the country, also tweeted their support for the Nashville families who lost loved ones Monday.

We are tired. We know that, for the families of the victims at Covenant, this hell is just beginning. We are with you. This is why we fight for change. — LivesRobbed (@LivesRobbed) March 27, 2023

"We are with you. This is why we fight for change," the group tweeted.

ABC News' Alex Faul, Molly Nagle, James Hill and Ben Gittleson contributed to this report.

