Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to 'hostage situation' at Colleyville, Texas, synagogue

Claire Thornton, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Saturday to a Texas synagogue in what the White House called a "developing hostage situation."

Police confirmed they were "conducting SWAT operations" around Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. The Colleyville Police department tweeted the situation was ongoing as of 3:20 p.m. Eastern. Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people, is about 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth and 25 miles northwest of Dallas.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Eastern, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted President Joe Biden was briefed about the "developing hostage situation in the Dallas area."

"He will continue to receive updates from his senior team as the situation develops," Psaki tweeted. "Senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership."

Authorities were negotiating with a man inside, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported — a situation that for a time was livestreamed on the synagogue's Facebook page. The livestream cut out around 2:50 p.m. Eastern and was unavailable after it was stopped.

It is unclear if the person inside the synagogue is armed.

The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety's highway patrol and criminal investigations division are also at the scene, Texas DPS Sgt. Josue De La Cerda told USA TODAY.

FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont told the Associated Press an FBI SWAT team was also at the scene and that crisis negotiators had been communicating with someone inside the synagogue. But she could not say whether the person was armed and she declined to describe what the person had said to authorities, citing operational sensitivity.

There have been no reported injuries, Chaumont told the Associated Press.

“It’s an evolving situation, and we have a lot of law enforcement personnel on scene,” Chaumont told the outlet.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted they were "assisting" Dallas FBI and local authorities.

Saturday morning's service was livestreamed on Facebook, capturing audio of a voice yelling inside the synagogue. Video captured by the livestream didn't appear to show what was going on off-camera.

The Colleyville Police Department tweeted residents in the immediate area are being evacuated, and people are asked to avoid the area.

The Anti-Defamation League tweeted Saturday afternoon that it “is aware of the ongoing situation in Colleyville, TX and is engaged with local and federal authorities and the community’s leaders.”

In San Antonio, Texas, police said they will "monitor for any possible local threats." Beverly Hills, California, police said out of an abundance of caution, they "will be increasing patrols around our Jewish houses of worship."

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colleyville, Texas synagogue: President briefed on 'hostage situation'

